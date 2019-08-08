” I wish to god no other nation got neighbour country like them”, Says Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that ” “You can change friends but not neighbours. I wish to god no other nation got neighbour country (Pakistan) like them”. He dug at the neighbouring country over its reaction to the union government’s decision to scrap Article 370 and Artcile35A.

Rajanth Singh was addressing the army veterans at the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses. Rajnath Singh is the chairman of the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses.

The Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses is a think tank for advanced research in international relations. The institute emphasises research on strategic and security issues and also provides training to civilian and military officers of the Indian government.