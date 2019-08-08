IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who shot down Pakistan’s F-16, to get Vir Chakra : Report

Indian AirForce pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who shot down Pakistan’s F-16 combat jet during aerial dogfight on February 27 is likely to be awarded Vir Chakra.

Apart from Varthaman, other pilots who were part of the pre-dawn airstrikes in Balakot will also get top military honours. The news was reported by The Hindustan Times on Thursday. Vir Chakra is country’s third-highest wartime gallantry award after the Param Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra. On that fateful day, Wg Cdr Varthaman chased down the F-16 and ultimately shot it down. All this lasted for just 90 seconds, media report said. But this dogfight in the Subcontinental skies is being seen as not just an unparalleled feat but also proves the superb training at skills of the Indian Air Force pilot.

Pakistan’s F-16 fighter jet was shot down by Varthaman while he was flying a MiG-21, which has been continuously upgraded and witnessed extensive combat use by nations that purchased them from the US and the USSR, later Russia.