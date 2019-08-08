India – West Indies ODI: Chris Gayle on the verge of breaking two massive records

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle will set an eye on breaking two records when his team will face India in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on today.

The West-Indies is batsman need just 11 runs to become the highest run gatherer for the team in ODI’s. Now the record is in the name of epic batsman Brian Lara. Brian Lara has scored 10,348 runs for West-Indies. Chris Gayle has scored 10,338 runs from 295 ODI matches. Shivrayan Chanderpaul is in the third position with 8778 runs from 268 ODI matches.

Apart from this by playing today’s match, Gayle will become the most played batsman for the team. At present, this record is shared by Gayle and Lara. Both the players have played 295 matches for the country. Shivrayan Chanderpaul is in the third position with 268 matches.

And if Gayle scores a century against India he will also break another record of scoring most runs against India by a West-indies batsman. Desmond Haynes is at present holding this record with 1357 runs in 36 matches. Carl Hooper, Ramnaresh Servan, and Chanderpaul are also ahead of Gayle in this record.