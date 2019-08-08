Jammu & Kashmir: UAE calls for restraint by India, Pakistan

UAE has asked to observe restraint over the current developments in Jammu and Kashmir. UAE administration has informed that it si monitoring the developments in Jammu and Kashmir.

The UAE also expressed its concern on the issue. The UAE administration was responding to the situation after India scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said this in a statement. Dr. Anwar stressed the need to use dialogues for maintaining peace, security, and stability in the region. He also expressed the confidence of the country in the wisdom of the leadership of both India and Pakistan and their ability to overcome the present crisis through dialogue and communication.