Kareena Kapoor reveals her plans about her son’s career

Taimur Ali Khan, the little kid of Bollywood celebrity couple Saif Ali Khan – Kareena Kapoor has a lot of fans. He is the pet of paparazzi’s. Now Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor has revealed her plans and wishes about her little son’s career.

Kareena Kapoor wants her son to be a cricket player like his grandfather. Taimur’s grandfather, Nawab Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was a legendary cricketer. Kareena wants Taimur to be a cricketer like Mansoor Ali Khan. She revealed this in a TV reality show.

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi is known to be the best cricket captains ever have in India.