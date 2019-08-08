Kashmir Issue : Mehbooba Mufti sends secret message to PDP MPs

Former CM Mehbooba Mufti was moved from Hari Niwas guesthouse to Cheshma Shahi guesthouse, after she was able to send out a message asking her two MPs to resign from Rajya Sabha. The PDP chief, along with National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, was arrested hours after the government scrapped the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Peoples Democratic Party, which was in alliance with the BJP till the latter withdrew support in June 2018, has two members in Rajya Sabha — Mir Fayaz and Nazir Ahmed Laway. When Amit Shah had tabled the Bill to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories last Monday, MM Fayaz had torn his kurta and then along with Nazir Ahmad Laway tore copies of the Constitution, prompting the Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu to order that they be physically removed.

Before being detained, both Mufi and Abdullah had condemned the government’s move, warning the decision will have “far-reaching and dangerous consequences”. Mufti called it the betrayal of the people’s trust while Abdullah said the government’s decision was “unilateral and shocking”.