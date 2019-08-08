Kashmir Issue : Pakistan closes corridor of its airspace after downgrading ties with India

Pakistan has closed a corridor in its airspace. According to national carrier Air India, its westbound operations will not be impacted much by Pakistan’s decision to partially close its airspace.

According to an Air India official, the move by the Imran Khan-led country will result in an additional up to 12 minutes of flying time for overseas flights. The flights will have to be diverted to other routes due to the closure, the official said.

“One air corridor has been closed (in Pakistani airspace), requiring a maximum of 12 minutes diversion. It will not affect us (much),” said the Air India spokesperson.

Nearly 50 flights are operated by Air India through Pakistani airspace on a daily basis, which includes flights to the United States, Europe and the Middle East.

Pakistan had closed its airspace on February 26, soon after the Balakot airstrikes. The airspace, however, was fully reopened on July 16.