Latest NewsIndia

Kashmir Issue : Pakistan suspends Samjhauta Express services

Aug 8, 2019, 02:24 pm IST
Less than a minute

Pakistan has decided to suspend Samjhauta Express. Reportedly, hundreds of people are stranded at the Wagah-Attari border.

Pakistan’s move comes two days after the Indian parliament passed the bills to abrogate Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. The bills also proposed to bifurcate the Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

Since then, Pakistan seems to be rattled. It has already said that it will raise this matter in OIC and the United Nations. Yesterday it announced its decision of downgrading diplomatic ties with India and cutting-off Bilateral trade. Today, Pakistan also suspended the Samjhauta Express service.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close