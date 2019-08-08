Kuwait decided to issue visas for expat’s family

The Kuwait government has decided to issue visit visas for expat’s family. The Kuwait administration has decided to issue three-month visit visas for wife and kids of expat’s living in the country. The Kuwait administration has informed that they had announced this as the humanitarian concern for the expats as they are living away from their family.

But the duration of visit visas for parents and siblings will be one month. Business visas will also have a one-month duration. And the duration of these two visas will be not extended.

For bringing parents or wife’s parents to Kuwait the expat must have a minimum salary of 500 Kuwait Dinar. But to bring wife and children the minimum salary requirement is 250 Kuwait Dinar.