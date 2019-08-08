MAHA-BHARAT: You Cannot Afford to Miss these Posters Popped up in Pakistan

Home Minister Amit Shah, during the debate on the resolution to scrap Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, reasserted on Lok Sabha that India is not going to give up its legitimate claim on POK. The home minister had also made it clear that Ladakh, including Aksai Chin, will be a Union Territory.

Now, in an interesting development, posters titled Maha-Bharat, which shows a map with Balochistan and POK integrated to India, have popped up across Islamabad. The poster has a map in saffron colour along with a statement from Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut where he made it clear that Balochistan and PoK will be reclaimed, reports Times Now.

ALSO READ: Kashmir Issue : Pakistan closes corridor of its airspace after downgrading ties with India