Man turned a Tata Nano car into a helicopter: Video

” When you want something all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it”, this words of Brazilian writer Paulo Coehlo is world-famous and has inspired millions.

Midhilesh Prasad, a man from Bihar also had a dream. He dreamt to become a pilot. But the circumstances become a roadblock to his dream. But he never gives up. He worked for his dream. And at last, he turned his Tata Nano car into a helicopter.

A man from Bihar’s Chhapra village has given a helicopter look to his Tata Nano car with a rotor blade, a tail, a tail boom, and a rotor mast. Mithilesh Prasad, who comes from a farmer’s family, always wanted to become a pilot, but he couldn’t become one. So, to fulfill his dream he gave his Nano car a helicopter look.

The works are praised by people as ‘masterpiece work’ of Prasad. The helicopter is an example of his engineering skills. People in social media is praising his helicopter with good words. Although this helicopter cannot fly in the sky it exemplifies the skills of Prasad.