Man working in Kuwait gives triple talaq on WhatsApp

A man from Uttar Pradesh working in Kuwait as a labourer has allegedly divorced his wife by triple talaq on WhatsApp.

The man divorced his wife by triple talaq as she filed a case against him and his family accusing dowry and harassment on May 27.

The woman accused that her husband has demanded Rs. 5 lakh from her. The accused demanded to withdraw the case and failing this he divorced his wife.

The Parliament has passed the Muslim Women ( Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill on July 30 which has made triple talaq a criminal practice.