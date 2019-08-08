Monica Lewinsky to produce TV serial based on ‘Clinton Sex Scandal’

Monica Lewinsky, the former ‘White House’ employ who was involved in the sex scandal involving US president Bill Clinton tp produce a TV serial on it. She is one among the producres of the TV series titled ‘Impeachment: American Crime story’.

The sex scandal came into light in 1997. It is alleged that the US president Bill Clinton, then aged 49 has a sexual relationship with 22-year-old Monica Lewinsky, a White House intern. The sexual relationship between the two took place between 1995 and 1997. Although Clinton declined the allegation first, later in January 1998 he accepted that he had had a sexual relationship with Lewinsky.

In 2014, Lewinsky accused that although the relationship was on mutual consensus, Clinton had sexually exploited her.

Ryan Murphy will portray the role of Clinton and Beanie Feldstein will act as Lewinsky. The series will be broadcasted on September 2020 in the USA and after in England. The series is based on the book written by Jeffrey Toobin named ‘ A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President’.