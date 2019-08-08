NSA Ajit Doval visits J&K, interacts, eats lunch with Kashmiri locals : Watch Video

National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval, who has been stationed in Kashmir to ensure smooth transition of power and responsibilities to the new administrative structure in Jammu and Kashmir, is seen having lunch with locals in Shopian of South Kashmir on Wednesday afternoon in a video.

NSA Ajit Doval eating lunch with Kashmiri locals in Shopian of South Kashmir this afternoon. Normalcy being slowly restored in the valley. What a remarkable gesture by the NSA! Interacting with people on ground and checking on their safety, security and well being! #Peace pic.twitter.com/MqVmhu1B2h — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 7, 2019

Doval is expected to hold discussions with all stakeholders, including bureaucracy and security forces a day after the Rajya Sabha approved the resolution withdrawing the state’s special status under Article 370 and the bill proposing that it be bifurcated into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Doval also addressed CRPF personnel in Shopian and praised them for the immense resolve, supreme sacrifice and courage shown across the country. It was perhaps the first interaction of the NSA with CRPF personnel post Pulwama terror attack on February 14.

Later, Doval interacted with J&K Police and army personnel posted in Shopian.