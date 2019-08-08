“PSC has not lost its credibility, will be made more professional”,says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday stated that the credibility of the Kerala PSC is still intact in spite of the recent findings of exam malpractice committed by some SFI members. The minister was replying to the queries made in relation to the malpractice done by SFI members in an exam conducted by the PSC.

According to the CM, the fact that some people had committed malpractice during the exam does not mean that the whole PSC has lost its reliability. PSC is a constitutional body and all efforts are being made to its maintain its reliability as a constitutional body. He also reminded that it is the PSC which demanded proper investigation regarding the matter. The PSC vigilance had already informed that some candidates’ performances seemed doubtful and discovered the culprits within just 15 days. He also added that all who are involved in the malpractice would be brought before justice.

Pinarayi Vijayan further added that the LDC rank lists of the years 2003 and 2010 have been cancelled following the recommendation from vigilance that there are some irregularities regarding the exams. According to him, discussions are being made to make sure that such irregularities do not repeat.