RSS Activist Attacked by a Group For Celebrating the Scrapping of Article 370

Jaipur: It is reported by a Malayalam media that an RSS activist was attacked for celebrating the abrogation of Article 370 which granted special status to Kashmir. The incident reportedly occured in Jalwar in jaipur, Rajasthan. It was local RSS activist Sandeep Gupta who got attacked. In a complaint filed by Sandeep’s father, he alleged that a group of five attacked Sandeep.

ALSO READ: Congress MP’s Statements help Pakistan Media to Slam India For Revoking Article 370(Watch Video)

After the article 370 was revoked, RSS had conducted elaborate celebrations in Jaipur by distributing sweets and congratulating NDA government. A group was irked by these celebrations and launched an attack on Sandeep, according to his father. He also said that it was Muslim youth who attacked his son and that police has so far taken no action.