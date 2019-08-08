Samsung launches Galaxy Note 10 series in India : Price and Features

Samsung has come out with not just one but two new Galaxy Note 10 smartphones. This year’s Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event saw the launch of regular size Note 10 housing 6.3-inch display and Note 10 Plus, with a massive 6.8-inch screen. The third flagship of the year from Samsung, after Galaxy S10 series and Galaxy Fold, is said to be inspired by a generation that flows seamlessly between work and life. The new series focuses on blending premium design with powerful performance and enhanced productivity tools with the new S Pen.

The new Galaxy Note will be available in India on August 23rd, the same day as the global release date.

For Note 10 series, it’s near bezel-less edge-to-edge Cinematic Infinity Display. Unlike the punch-hole towards the side on the Galaxy S10, the in-display cut out for the front camera is small and has been centred for a balanced design. The Dynamic AMOLED display comes with HDR10+ certification and Dynamic Tone Mapping, featuring wide colour range. The Eye Comfort display is said to reduce blue light without affecting colour quality for comfortable viewing.

In the Galaxy Note10, Live focus video adds depth-of-field adjustments so that a user can blur the background to focus on the subject. Zoom-In Mic amplifies the audio and pushes background noise aside. For removing bumps and shakes, there is an improved Super steady feature that stabilizes footage and is accessible in Hyperlapse mode for steady time-lapse videos. Galaxy Note10 also integrates bleeding-edge AR and 3D capabilities into the camera. Samsung has introduced Night Mode in front camera too, allowing users to take great selfies In dim or dark conditions.

Galaxy Note 10 Plus: This elder sibling houses a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ (3040x1440p) Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display with HDR10+ Certified. Measuring 7.2 x 162.3 x 7.9mm, it weighs 196 grams. Other than the display, another big highlight is the quad-camera setup at the rear featuring 16MP ultra-wide sensor along with a 12MP wide-angle, 12MP telephoto and a VGA depth vision camera. With 3D Scanner, a first for the Samsung Note series, the DepthVision camera can scan an object and instantly turn it into a movable 3D rendering. At the front Galaxy Note 10 Plus is the 10MP camera. The Plus variant will have 12 GB of RAM with two storage options – 256GB and 512GB. The LTE variant of the phone has Dual SIM (Hybrid) — one Nano-SIM and one Nano SIM or one MicroSD slot (up to 1TB). For the 5G variant, there will be a single Nano-SIM slot and one micro SD (with up to 1TB).

Pricing and availability: In India, Galaxy Note10+ will be available in 12GB RAM+256GB and 12GB RAM + 512GB variants. With a Micro SD card, consumers can add additional 1TB storage. Galaxy Note10 will be available in 8GB RAM + 256GB variant (no Micro SD). Both the devices will come in three exciting colours. While Galaxy Note 10+ will be available in Aura Glow, Aura White and Aura Black; Galaxy Note 10 will be available in Aura Glow, Aura Red and Aura Black. Galaxy Note10+ will be available starting Rs 79,999, while Galaxy Note10 is priced at Rs 69,999. Customers can pre-book their Galaxy Note across select retail outlets and online portals including Samsung.com/in, Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm and Tata CLiQ.