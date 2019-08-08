Saudi Arabia calls concerned parties in Jammu and Kashmir for peaceful solution

Concerned parties in Jammu and Kashmir was called by the Saudi Arabia on Thursday to maintain peace and stability in the region.

The news has been asserted by the Source from the Foreign Ministry who is following up the current situation in the Jammu and kashmir , resulting from India’s moe to revoke Article 370 of the constitution.

The same has guaranteed autonomy to the state of the Jammu and Kashmir.

The source expressed Saudi Arabia’s concern over the latest developments and called for peaceful settlement of the conflict in accordance with the relevant international resolutions.