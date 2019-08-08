Shocking Insult on Late Sushama Swaraj: These Facebook Posts are Absolutely Outrageous. Check this Out

Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj passed away late Tuesday at AIIMS. She was 67. The entire nation is mourning her death and is reiterating her achievements as an administrator, but a few from Kerala, it seems, had no such feelings and chose to malign Sushama’s image, hours after she passed away. Here are some of the outrageous Fb posts found in the past few hours.

Fb Post 1(Translation below)

“Born through RSS, Grew up Through RSS, Lived For RSS, I won’t respect a dead body” (Screenshot of original post below)

Fb Post 2: (Translation below)

The angel of kindness! She left after fulfilling her wish of spoiling Kashmir”. (Screenshot of original post below)

Fb Post 3: (Translation below)

Her tweet four hours before she passed away: She left fulfilling her wish of starting a riot in Kashmir”. (Screenshot of original post below)

Fb Post 4: (Translation below)

Death has not made any ‘corpse flower’ into a flower for rituals”.(Screenshot of original post below)

Fb Post 5: (Translation below)

Prayed a lot after Magrib to bring peace into my mind. Happy Now Sushama ji passed away. A similar day awaits Modi and Shah(screenshot below)

Fb post 6(translation below)

Sushama Swaraj Died First and Foremost, For me, she is a Sanghi. A spokesperson of hatred and racism. Any other attributes or legacy she has earned, only falls below that. No respect towards Sanghis So I don’t intend to prove anything by being ‘sad’ on her death. She wasn’t a diamond found in a bin. If such diamonds are coming out of Sangh Parivar bins, they are only fake ones”

There is a demand in the social media that actions should be initiated against such people who spread hatred even after the death of a most respected leader, but so far we have no information about any such action being initiated.