Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in gain

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has ended in gain. Almost all the shares in the BSE Sensex has gained during the trading session.

The BSE Sensex settled trading at 37,327 gaining 636 points or 1.74%. The NSE Nifty settled trading at 11,032 gaining 176 points or or 1.63 points.

The top gainers in the market were HCL Tech, Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, JSW Steel, Bharat Petroleum, Reliance Industries, Hero motoCorp, and YES Bank.

The top losers in the market were Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, L& T, Cipla, UltraTech Cement, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Axis Bank.