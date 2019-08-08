The decision to abrogate Article 370 will open world-class job opportunities” says Mahendra Pandey

The Union Minster Mahendra Nath has asserted that the central’s decision to abrogate the Article 370 will open the world of many job oppurtunities for the youth in Jammu and Kashmir.He has also asserted that the PAK nation will appeal to open the bilateral trade with India in the coming days.

PAK has announced on WED that it is expelling the Indian high commissioner and suspending bilateral trade with its nuclear- armed neighbour, days after new Delhi revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.