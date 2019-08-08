Truecaller app CEO apologies for this shocking reason

Swedish call-blocking app Truecaller’s Co-founder and CEO Alan Mamedi has apologised over a recent bug in its latest update which registered its users to UPI without consent. Mamedi claimed less than 0.12% of Truecaller’s total monthly users in India were affected by this bug. Truecaller discontinued its app’s affected version and stopped onboarding new users until the bug was fixed.

“We understand the frustration this news and numerous rumours may have caused to people, and we honestly apologise to them. We all at Truecaller feel awful this even happened in the first place,” Truecaller CEO Alan Mamedi said in a blog post.

We deeply regret the trouble caused to these unsuspecting users, who may have thought that there is some breach to their bank account,” the company said. “No bank accounts or financial information of users were compromised and immediate steps were taken to remove the issue and ensure the services were returned to normal,” it added.