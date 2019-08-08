U.S. removes travel restrictions on Pakistani diplomats over a year ago

It has been asserted that the US president Donald Trump and his administrative officers have removed the ban on the Pakistan displomats based in America over a year ago.

The inormation has been asserted by the The News International on Wednesday the travel controls were being removed from the Pakistani diplomatic personnel assigned to the Pakistan’s Embassy in Washington D.C. and their dependents.

The Department asserted: “The government of Pakistan has reciprocated with a similar measure in relation to our diplomatic personnel assigned to our Embassy and Consulates in Pakistan.

“Both sides are committed to a renewed effort to remove impediments on our respective diplomatic missions in line with international norms.”