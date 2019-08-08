Watch: Janhvi Kapoor’s hot belly dance is getting viral for this reason

In the video, Janhvi can be seen dancing along with her instructor.

Janhvi is nailing the belly dance moves on the peppy track Akh Lad Jaave from Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain starrer, Loveyatri. The Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter can be seen dressed in a lavender coloured tank top and pair of white track pants. The video has gone viral insanely on social media.