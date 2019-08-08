Watch: Janhvi Kapoor’s hot belly dance is getting viral for this reason

In the video, Janhvi can be seen dancing along with her instructor.
Janhvi is nailing the belly dance moves on the peppy track Akh Lad Jaave from Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain starrer, Loveyatri. The Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter can be seen dressed in a lavender coloured tank top and pair of white track pants. The video has gone viral insanely on social media.
Thank you @r_k14k so so so much ??????????? you are the best…Namrata ( uploader) deleted the video but thanks to rk… She saved it….infact today she gave me umang video too and also gave me many unseen pics of janhvi…???? and what to tell about janhvi?? She is the best as always ????? #janhvikapoor
