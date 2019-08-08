WATCH; Your Whatsapp can be hacked and exploited say researchers and here is the proof

The Tech Researchers have found that the hackers who tareget watsapp can easliy hack it. Researchers of Check Point Security Dikla Barda, Roman Zaikin and Oded Vanunu disclosed three methods of exploiting these flaws in Whatsapp.

The researchers pointed out that the bugs allowed attackers to intercept and manipulate messages sent in private and public group conversations. This allows them to spread misinformation from what people recognize as legible sources.

he researchers even developed a tool that demonstrates the issue acting as Proof of Concept. The vulnerability can be exploited in three ways.

The first thing attackers can do is use the ‘quote’ feature in a group and change the sender’s identity.

The second way is altering a message by intercepting it via the tool while replying to it. The researchers described this way as ‘putting words in a contact’s mouth’.

The third is sending a ‘Private’ marked message to another group participant through the tool. The person will reply to the message which is ‘hidden’ to everyone else but as soon as he does, people will see it as a reply to the original message.