‘Worried about Kashmiri children and women’ says Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai

Pakistani educational activist and Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai have expressed her concern over the safety of fo children and women in Jammu and Kashmir. She on social media has expressed her opinion.

“The people of Kashmir have lived in conflict since I was a child since my mother and father were children since my grandparents were young,” Yousafzai tweeted. “Today I am worried about the safety of the Kashmiri children and women, the most vulnerable to violence and the most likely to suffer losses in conflict,” she wrote on social media.

Malala Yousafzai, also urged the international community to ensure peace in the region.