Heavy Rain and Floods in Kerala : Here’s the list of Trains cancelled, diverted and short terminated

Incessant rain in Kerala have claimed 23 lives in the past two days. Over 22,000 people have been shifted to some 315 relief camps across the state, officials said.

Train services on Mararikulam-Alapuzha route were suspended on Friday morning for few hours as a tree fell on the tracks and damaged the electric lines. Seeing the condition, several trains have been fully cancelled, partially cancelled or diverted through other routes.

Trains fully cancelled

Chandigarh – Kochuveli Kerala Sampark Kranti Express (12218) commencing today has been cancelled.

Alappuzha- Ernakulam and Ernakulam -Alappuzha trains have been cancelled.

Passenger trains between Ernakulam and Kayamkulam, MEMU trains running in Kollam-Ernakulam route have been cancelled.

Partially cancelled trains

Nagercoil – Mumbai CSMT Express (16352) of August 8 is partially cancelled between Daund – Mumbai CSMT.

Mumbai CSMT – Nagercoil Express (16339) of August 8, 9 and 11 is partially cancelled between CSMT – Daund.

Nagercoil – Mumbai CSMT Express (16340) of August 9 is partially cancelled between Daund – CSMT.

Mumbai CSMT – Nagercoil Express (16351) of August 10 is partially cancelled between CSMT – Daund.

Thiruvananthapuram – CSMT express of August 10 is partially cancelled between Daund – CSMT.

Trains diverted

Dhanbad- Alappuzha express (13351) of August 8 has been diverted via Sambalpur, Angul, Khurda Road, Palasa and Vizianagaram.

Ernakulam – Hatia express (22838) of August 8 has been diverted via Vizianagaram, Khurda Road, Angul and Sambalpur.

Nagercoil-Mangalapuram Eranad Express, Guruvayur-Thiruvananthapuram Intercity Express, Thiruvananthapuram-Kozhikode Janasatabthi Express, and Bangalore-Kochuveli Express have been diverted via Kottayam.