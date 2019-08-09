Pakistan Tries to Get U.N Involved in Kashmir Issue, Fails Again. Check this Out

Despite India making it abundantly clear that Kashmir is an internal issue of India, Pakistan has not shown any signs of backing out from their intentions of poking their nose into Indias affairs. Ever since India revoked Article 370 which granted special rights to Kashmir, Pakistan has been trying to play the role of a ‘saviour’ and its latest attempt to do so by taking the issue to United Nations has backfired.

Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN, Maleeha Lodhi had announced on Twitter on Tuesday a letter would be submitted by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to UN which explains “that the rights of Kashmiris as provided by Security Council resolutions cannot be abrogated by any unilateral action”.

But UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres implied that the recent issues in Kashmir have to be solved bilaterally in accordance with the Shimla Agreement of 1972 and by peaceful means in accordance with the UN charter. For those who are familiar with the discussions on these issues in the UN, would understand that the reference to Shimla Agreement is significant for India because it shuts Pakistan’s hopes of taking the problem to U.N.