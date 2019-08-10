Congress leader arrested for sharing obscene video in WhatsApp group

A Chhattisgarh Congress leader arrested for allegedly sharing an obscene video on a WhatsApp group, police said Friday. Pawan Dubey, joint secretary of Bilaspur district Congress, was arrested on Thursday based on a complaint filed by women leaders and workers of Gaurela Block Congress at Gaurela police station in the district, Additional Superintendent of Police (Pendra-Gaurela) Pratibha Tiwari said.
Congress workers of Pendra, Gaurela and Marwahi development blocks have created a WhatsApp group for sharing information about paty-related activities. Several women leaders and workers are also part of the group, she said. Dubey, a member of the group, allegedly shared a porn video in it on August 6, after which women members objected to it, the ASP said.
They lodged a complaint in this connection on August 7 and the accused was arrested next day, the ASP said. He was booked under section 292 of the IPC and provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act, he said.
