Rahul Rawail faces cyber bullying and abuse: Mamootty apologize

Mammootty fans showered abuse on Rahul Rawail, the chairman of the jury of National Film Awards on social media. At last Mammootty apologized to Rahul.

The Mammootty fans get provoked as Mammootty did not get any award in the 66th National Film Awards. All the fans hoped that the star will get best actor award for his acting in Tamil film ‘Pernambu’.

At the time of declaring awards, the media persons asked why Mammootty did not get the award. For that, the jury did not give any clear answer and just say something vague.

Rahul Rawail later shared a social media post that the film Pernabu has been rejected at the regional level and did not come before the central panel. He also said not to question a jury.

Later he shared a reply from Mammootty. Mammotty has in the message said that He has no knowledge about that. And he asked an apology.