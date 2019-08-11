36-Year-Old Married Teacher Has Sex With 15-Year- Old Girl, Gets this Punishment

In a shocking piece of news, a 36-year-old teacher performed oral sex on a 15-year-old girl after taking the victim to her home. It was Lauren Coyle-Mitchell who did this heinous crime and has been sentenced to five years in state prison. She will have to serve 85% of the sentence she received Aug. 2 in Bergen County Superior Court before being eligible for parole with lifetime supervision under the No Early Release Act.

She is permanently prohibited from making contact with the victim and will never be able to hold a government job again.

She was arrested after colleagues at Dr. Lena Edwards Academic Charter School in Jersey City, told cops she and the student had inappropriate contact during a field trip to Washington, DC” reports The Sun.

Her plea was heard in Bergen County Superior Court in January, where Lyndhurst woman admitted to performing oral sex on the eighth-grade student once at her home in 2015 She admitted that the relationship began with explicit text messages.