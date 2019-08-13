Do not leave your car with engine running warns police: Know Why

The Dubai police has warned drivers not to leave cars with engines running. The Duabi police issued this warning as this will attaract theives. And leaving vehicles with engine running will also lead to a fine of UAE Dirham 300.

The Dubai police on yesterday released this advisory on their social media handle. The Dubai police have reminded the drivers that if they leave their car unattended with engine running will become an easy target of car thieves. ” Dear Driver, do not be an easy target for car thieves. Never leave the engine running while your vehicle is unattended”, Dubai police tweeted.

Dear Driver …

Do not be an easy target for car thieves. Never leave the engine running while your vehicle is unattended.#YourSecurityOurHappiness#SmartSecureTogether#DPAwareness — Dubai Police???? ??? (@DubaiPoliceHQ) August 12, 2019

How to prevent car thefts and break-ins

Never leave the vehicle while the engine is on, even for a few minutes

Do not leave the car doors unlocked

Do not leave the vehicle parked in dark, unlit areas overnight

Avoid parking in remote places or sandy areas for long periods

Never leave valuables exposed in the car

Always park your car in well-lit and safe places that are monitored by CCTV cameras

Invest in a car alarm