” Indian troops are prepared to deal with any security challenge in LoC” says Army chief Bipin Rawat

Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat has said the forces are interacting with Kashmiris “normally” like before and they would further hope to meet them without guns, also like before.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, General Rawat said, “If the adversary wants to activate the LoC, that’s their choice. Everybody does precautionary deployment, we should not get too concerned about it.”

He added, “Our interaction with Kashmiri people is normal like earlier. We used to meet them without guns in the 70s and 80s and we hope that we continue to meet them without guns.”

The Army chief has said the forces are prepared for any kind of adverse actions by Pakistan.

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh toured the Kashmir Valley on Monday to review the prevailing security situation in the region.