Kerala Rain Fury: Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Exhorts People to Donate Generously to Party’s Fund Collection, People Doesn’t Seem Convinced!

Almost after a year where Kerala was wrecked with floods, the south Indian state has been again hit with rain fury. Kerala needs to stand united and find funds for its rehabilitation works. CPI(M) State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan through his Facebook post announced that the party will once again initiate a collection drive, but social media responded to his exhortation by asking about the status of the money which was collected last year by the party.

ALSO READ: Kerala Floods : Six arrested for trying to take photos of girls in relief camp

UDF MLA Anil Akkara had given a complaint to Kerala C.M that about Rs 6 Crore from the money which was collected last year was diverted for other purposes. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has not settled this issue and amidst the confusion, the party, it seems is up to a new collection drive.

To help those who are in distress by floods, there will be a fund collection from August 13 to August 18. All should cooperate to make this a grand success,” wrote Kodiyeri on Facebook.

But social media responded to his exhortation by asking where the money collected during last year has gone.

Check Out his Facebook Post and some of the reactions he got:

Here are some of the comments to his Facebook Post: