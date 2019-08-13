OMG ! Is this beautiful singer from India battling depression ? check out insta post !

Famous Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar has been very open about her tormenting battle with depression. She had even penned down an extensive note, after her bitter breakup with actor Himansh Kohli where she talked about “how the world was not letting her live personal life”.

The singer had also shared how she was suffering from depression because of all the negative and judgmental comments about her personal life.This time around her name is being linked to Indian Idol 10 finalist Vibhor Parashar. Since the duo has been performing in various cities together lately, it has sparked rumours about them dating each other.