Gym in Iran plays  Tamil song for warm-up: Video

A Tamil film song hs becoming a trend and viral on social media after a decade it has been released. Yes, a song from the Tamil film ‘Pokkiri’ has become viral on social media.

‘Pokkiri’ directed by Prabhudeva and starring Vijay and Asin was released in 2007 and the film was one of the biggest blockbuster. All the songs in the film were superhits.

But now a video of the song ‘Mambazhamam Mambazham’ has become viral on social media. The video shows a group fo people performing routine warm-up before their workout. But it is not in Tamil Nadu or even in India. The video shows the scenes from a gym in Iran.

“It is a GYM in IRAN, they play this Tamil song for Warming- up!” a Twitter user captioned the video. The video shows the group dancing to ‘Mambazhamam Mambazham’ from the film Pokkiri.

The video becomes trending on Twitter. Even Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra group has shared the video.

?? It is a GYM in IRAN , they play this Tamil song for Warming- up ! pic.twitter.com/DTfAuGNBmp — anu sehgal (@anusehgal) August 12, 2019

Are you serious? I love it. I’m going to make it my new morning routine. Going to get out of bed, put on some Tamil music & bounce out to meet the new day! @shivithukral https://t.co/JReqG0rmQE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 14, 2019