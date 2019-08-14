Latest NewsCinemaEntertainment

Gym in Iran plays  Tamil song for warm-up: Video

Aug 14, 2019, 11:17 pm IST
Less than a minute

A Tamil film song hs becoming a trend and viral on social media after a decade it has been released. Yes, a song from the Tamil film ‘Pokkiri’ has become viral on social media.

‘Pokkiri’ directed by Prabhudeva and starring Vijay and Asin was released in 2007 and the film was one of the biggest blockbuster. All the songs in the film were superhits.

But now a video of the song ‘Mambazhamam Mambazham’ has become viral on social media. The video shows a group fo people performing routine warm-up before their workout. But it is not in Tamil Nadu or even in India. The video shows the scenes from a gym in Iran.

“It is a GYM in IRAN, they play this Tamil song for Warming- up!” a Twitter user captioned the video. The video shows the group dancing to ‘Mambazhamam Mambazham’ from the film Pokkiri.

The video becomes trending on Twitter. Even Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra group has shared the video.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close