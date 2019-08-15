See how passengers are welcomed at Abu Dhabi airport on Indian Independence Day: Video

India has celebrated its 73rd Independence day on today. On joining the enthusiasm of Indian people and extending their love and affection to India the Abu Dhabi Airport has welcomed the passengers in a unique way.

Each Indian passengers were treated like festivities in the airport. The airport authorities welcomed passengers by giving tricolor and jasmine garlands. Each passenger was welcomed by giving jasmine garlands and tricolor flags.

A warm greeting to travelers arriving from India at Abu Dhabi Airport earlier today. Welcome to Abu Dhabi and Happy Independence Day pic.twitter.com/b3DA7wVLD9 — Abu Dhabi Airport (@AUH) August 15, 2019

The airport management also arranged a flashmob. The passengers also had an opportunity to take photographs before the ‘Wagah Border’. The Abu Dhabi duty-free and many others joined the event.