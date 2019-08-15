The whole internet worried about this man’s choice for pizza toppings.

A user on Reddit has created quite a stir after he admitted that he tops his pizzas with watermelon. At a moment when the whole world is divided on the opinion of whether pineapple is a good pizza topping, the Reddit user, named WatermelonOnPizza222 has sent the whole into frenzy because of his choice for toppings. He stated that it started as a date, but after eating a pizza topped with watermelons, he liked the taste and now everytime he makes a pizza, he puts watermelon on it. He said that a few people have called his habit crazy and also has encountered issues because of it – one time he invited his friend over and gave him a slice of pizza with watermelon on it and the guy did not take it well.