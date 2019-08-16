AK-47 rifle recovered from residence of MLA

Bihar police have today recovered an AK-47 rifle, live cartridges from the residence of an independent MLA Anant Kumar Singh. The raid was carried out at his paternal home in Nadava village near Patna. Anant Kumar Singh is the MLA from Mokama constituency.

#UPDATE Bomb Squad arrives at the residence of Independent MLA Anant Kumar Singh. #Bihar https://t.co/NXQBXZNqpL — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2019

The police have informed that the house of MLA was unlocked in the presence of a magistrate and all the proceedings were videographed properly. An Ak-47 rifle and many other suspicious things were recovered and the Bomb Squad was called to conduct a detailed raid.

As per police, the fully-loaded rifle was wrapped in three layers including one thick layer of carbon paper, so that it can not be detected by metal detectors. All the arms and ammunition were kept under sweet packet inside a room in the house.

An AK-47 rifle recovered from residence of independent MLA Anant Singh at Barh in Patna. pic.twitter.com/DgezNWiI8I — TOI Patna (@TOIPatna) August 16, 2019

But Anant Kumar Singh has declined the police’s claim. He accused that he was hounded as his wife contested against the ruling Janata Dal (U) leader in the last general elections.

Singh is a strong man in Mokama was elected to Bihar assembly as JD(U) candidate in 2005. But in 2015, he was denied a ticket and he contested as independent and won. He is nicknamed as ‘Chhote Sarkar’ has a long criminal record.