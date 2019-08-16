Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end on a flat note

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices today settled trading on a flat note. The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed today’s trading session marginally firmer.

The BSE Sensex settled trading at 37,35 registering a gain of 38 points or 0.10%. The NSE Nifty closed the trading at 11,047 registering a gain of 18 points or 0.17%.

The top gainers in the market were YES Bank, Power Grid, Maruti, IndusInd Bank, and Axis Bank. The top losers in the market were TCS, Vedanta, HCL Tech, HDFC, HUL, and Reliance.