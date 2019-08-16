This man takes a free ride with Zomato delivery boy gets praises from netizens

A man from Hyderabad found an innovative way around this problem by ordering food through Zomato and hitching a free ride with the food-delivery rider. However, his creativity has now won him a number of fans online, and a thumbs-up from Zomato itself.

Last week, Facebook user Obesh Komirisetty revealed through a post on the social media website that he was at a mall and could not find a ride back home. “It was around 11.50 pm, I am at Inorbit Mall road and looking for an auto but couldn’t find anything to reach my room,” he wrote.