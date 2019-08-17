Sunny Leone turns to the ‘hottest Bollywood mummy’: Photos

Former pornstar Sunny Leone is the most googled celebrity. She has been continuing in the top position of google searches and this shows how much she is a sensation.

The busy Bollywood actress is also a mother of three kids. Bollywood has named Sunny as the hottest mummy after Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Former porn actress Sunny Leone is the most ‘googled’ celebrity on internet search engine ‘Google’. Sunny Leone has topped the list and she has surpassed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Priyanka Chopra Bollywood superstars Sharukh Khan and Salaman Khan.

Sunny the former pornstar from Canada rose into fame after she acted in Bollywood films. Apart from being a busy actress, Sunny is a social activist who works for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and the American Cancer Society.

Sunny is married to Daniel Weber. Sunny and Weber adopted a girl child from Latur in 2017. On 2018, Sunny had twin boys through surrogacy.