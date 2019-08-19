Actress Monalisa sizzles in new ‘rockstar’ look

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa is very famous among netizens and movie lovers. Monalisa is an internet sensation. The actress is very active in social media and has a huge fan following on social media. She always shares her events and photos on social media.

The actress has many blockbuster songs to her credit, making her a popular celebrity in the Bhojpuri movie business.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has worked over 200 films. She also grabbed attention with her association with a television reality show Big Boss 10th season and dance show Nach Baliye.

Monalisa, who made her maiden stint on the telly world with ‘Nazar’ has shared a BTS video of her performing a daredevil action stunt which will leave your jaws on the floor.

She got married to her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside the Bigg Boss 10 house, making it one of the major highlights that season.