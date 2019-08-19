Latest NewsKerala

Kerala Floods: Video of police criticizing Tik-Tok star Fukru for wasting money on fuel goes viral ; watch here

Aug 19, 2019, 06:42 am IST
Less than a minute

Kerala police blocked the bike rally organized by Tik-Tok sensation Fukru (Krishnajeev) to help those affected by the ruins of heavy rain. The incidents that followed has grabbed attention from netizens.

“If you had used the money of fuel, you could have bought double the items for flood victims”, a policeman can be seen asking. Fukru replied that then there won’t be any point in this effort. A video of this incident has gone viral on social media.

The criticism raised is that the bike rally was done from Kottarakkara to Malappuram, which is of no use. However, Fukru says that he did the rally only for three kilometres.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close