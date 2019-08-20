BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya calls former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru a ‘criminal’

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya on Monday called former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru a ‘criminal’ for imposing Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. “Whoever will hurt our motherland, anyone who tries to break our India surely is a criminal,” she was quoted as saying by some reports.

The controversial BJP leader also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for scrapping Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, Chouhan accused the Congress of being responsible for many problems in the country and alleged that Nehru had committed a ‘sin’ by introducing Article 370, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

“This is a rectification of Jawaharlal Nehru’s mistake. Kashmir and Ladakh have got independence today for which the Jan Sangh was established,” he had tweeted.

“The dream of ‘ek desh mein do vidhan, do pradhan aur do nishan nahi chalenge (two legislations, two heads and two emblems in one country are not acceptable)’ has been fulfilled,” Chouhan said in another tweet.