Indian woman wins $ 1 million in UAE raffle

Beejal.O, a 34-year-old Indian woman residing in Dubai has won a whopping $.1 million in Dubai Duty-Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire promotion raffle on today. The ticket number 4111 bought by her has won the 1 million dollars to her.

“I’m truly speechless and I’m beyond grateful. I don’t know how to thank Dubai Duty-Free for this big surprise,” said Beejal. Beejal who is residing in Dubai for the last seven years is an active participant of the DDF raffle.

Beejal bought the ticket while traveling to India on July 25. The ticket number happens to be same as her flat number. She is now is the 148th Indian national to win in DDF since its inception in 1999.

Another Indian, Shaheen Sheik, aged 28 has won a luxury motorbike.

Earlier this month, An Indian farmer, who returned home after failing to find a job in Dubai, won over USD 4 million in a raffle, the tickets of which he bought with the money borrowed from his wife.