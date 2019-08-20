Kerala accident: Wafa Firoz served divorce notice

Wafa Firoz, the woman friend of Sriram Venkitaramn IAS who was with him when the car accident in which the life of journalist K.M.Basheer was lost has served a divorce notice by her husband. Wafa Firoz was the co-passenger and the owner of the car.

Wafa’s husband K.Firoz has raised very serious accusations against her in the notice. Waf has to give a reply within 45 days. A copy of the notice has been sent to the president of the Jama’ath committee of her hometown Navailkullam.

In the divorce notice, Firoz has alleged that Wafa has followed a lifestyle which was against ‘Islamic faith and belief’. Firoz, an NRI businessman has also accused that hse has travelled frequently between Bahrain and Thiruvanathapuram and has been in company with many other male friends. She has mingled with many male friends declining his instructions.

He also accused that she has undergone an abortion after three months of pregnancy without his knowledge and permission. She also visited nightclubs. He also accused that she did not talk to him after the accident and even refused to meet him.

K.M.Basheer, a senior journalist was killed on August 3 after being hit by the speeding car driven by the IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman who was allegedly in an inebriated condition.

The government has suspended the driving licence of Sriram for one year and Wafa’s driving licence was suspended for three months.