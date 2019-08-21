World’s oldest living pet Tommy the tortoise marks her 121st birthday living through six monarchs and two world wars

Tommy the tortoise celebrated her 121st birthday, being the world’s oldest living pet. She is owned by Sheila Floris from Surrey and she first became a part of Sheila’s family when her grandmother bought Tommy for £1. At the time, the tortoise was already 11-years-old. From then, she had been with the family and Sheila says that the tortoise has never been taken to the vet, and even at the age of 121, she seems perfectly alright. She says that Tommy is still so healthy because of her diet, which consists of garden weeds and vegetables, and lots of love from her owners. When Tommy was first brought to her home, Sheila thought it was a boy and gave her the name, afterwards realizing that it’s a female after she started laying eggs. Sheila says that most of her family members grew up with the tortoise and she added that Tommy enjoys munching on grass, weeds and dandelions, and is easier to look after than any other kind of pet. In her lifetime, Tommy has survived two world wars, six different monarchs and 21 US presidents.