A lot more can be expected from JIO after the partnership with this US firm ; REPORT

Telecom and the mobile data conglomerate major Reliance Jip has now partnered with the California based Guavus or artificial intelligence integrated data analytics . Reports assert that the same would help jio to enhance the serices to its customers and also address the critical service operations.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, d/b/a Jio, is an Indian telecommunications services company that is owned by Reliance Industriesand is headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Jio operates a national LTE network with coverage across all 22 telecom circles, however, it does not offer 2G or 3G service, and instead uses voice over LTE to provide voice service on its network