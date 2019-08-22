Samastha Leader Feels Banning Triple Talaq is Going to Help Wafa Firoz, Here is How.

Firoz, the husband of Wafa Firoz who was with IAS officer Sreeram Venkataraman when he rammed his car into a journalist, has sent a divorce notice to Wafa. This is completely against Wafa’s earlier stand where she claimed to have the support of her husband in the recent issue. Wafa will have to send a reply to the notice in 45 days.

Now, a Samastha leader Nasar Faizy Koodathai is lamenting the fact that Narendra Modi Government had made Triple talaq a criminal offense and according to him the new rule is going to work in favour of Wafa and work against Firoz.

He says if Wafa can tell the court that Firoz has tried to divorce her by triple talaq, Firoz will be jailed and Wafa will then take the role of a ‘victim’ while Firoz will be the ‘offender’. “The name of this magic is ModiTripletalaq”, he says. Check out his Facebook Post.